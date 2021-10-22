Raymond James Raises PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $57.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of PACW opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

