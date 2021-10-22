Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNT. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.00.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.