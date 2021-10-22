Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Engagesmart (ESMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE: ESMT) recently:

10/18/2021 – Engagesmart is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Engagesmart is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Engagesmart is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Engagesmart is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Engagesmart is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Engagesmart is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/18/2021 – Engagesmart is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Engagesmart is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Engagesmart is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Engagesmart is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Engagesmart is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ESMT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 336,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,107. Engagesmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

