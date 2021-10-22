Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chart Industries (GTLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS):

10/18/2021 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $207.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/12/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/4/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $165.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $189.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $188.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

