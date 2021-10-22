REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

