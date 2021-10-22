Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 68197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after buying an additional 198,325 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

