Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Up 1.7%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. 84,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 79,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.

