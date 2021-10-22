Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA opened at $212.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.