Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 211 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,732 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TM opened at $174.02 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $187.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.15 and a 200 day moving average of $171.65. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.