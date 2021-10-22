Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 219.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 317,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $44,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 929.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $12,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.