Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 58,100 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,379,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $49,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CALM opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.72 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

