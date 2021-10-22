Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 141,400 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $47,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $175.89 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

