Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 192,400 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 847,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $49,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,132 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $15,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE WWE opened at $60.24 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.