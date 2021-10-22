Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 212,900 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $42,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.27.

Shares of SWK opened at $187.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.80 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

