Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 33,303 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $45,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at $1,958,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in QAD by 14.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.33. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

