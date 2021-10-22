Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.67 ($44.31).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO opened at €30.96 ($36.42) on Wednesday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.15.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.