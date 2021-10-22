Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Repay stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Repay by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Repay by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repay by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Repay by 122,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

