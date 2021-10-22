REPO Market Cap Achieves $5.52 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $2.67 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00073628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00108284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.94 or 0.99958833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.58 or 0.06496181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022487 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars.

