Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Truist Securities upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

