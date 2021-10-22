Research Analysts Set Expectations for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.59.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -809.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.