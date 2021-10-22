Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Research Solutions Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, delivers research information services and software to companies in Life Sciences and other research-intensive industries. The company provides services, such as document delivery, reprints and eprints, and printing and reprint management. It also prints the copies of published materials of marketing departments, prints other materials and provides other printing logistics products and services. Research Solutions Inc., formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc., is based in Encino, California. “

RSSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective on the stock.

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 million, a P/E ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the period. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

