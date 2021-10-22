Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

RVNC opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,645,953.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

