Reviewing Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corsair Gaming and HTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.39 $103.22 million $1.55 16.28 HTC $197.07 million 3.96 -$201.70 million N/A N/A

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than HTC.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming 7.63% 40.73% 14.22% HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corsair Gaming and HTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 4 4 0 2.50 HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $41.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.43%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than HTC.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats HTC on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

HTC Company Profile

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

