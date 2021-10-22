Reviewing KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

This table compares KnowBe4 and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A Snap -22.49% -32.45% -13.66%

35.4% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KnowBe4 and Snap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snap $2.51 billion 47.38 -$944.84 million ($0.63) -119.22

KnowBe4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KnowBe4 and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 4 9 0 2.69 Snap 1 5 29 0 2.80

KnowBe4 presently has a consensus target price of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Snap has a consensus target price of $79.92, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given KnowBe4’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KnowBe4 is more favorable than Snap.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. The company was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.