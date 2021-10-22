Reviewing Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Cerner shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cerner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kubient and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 14.90 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Cerner $5.51 billion 3.86 $780.09 million $2.45 29.33

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kubient and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerner 2 1 7 0 2.50

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.26%. Cerner has a consensus price target of $84.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Cerner.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% Cerner 12.54% 18.32% 10.34%

Summary

Cerner beats Kubient on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Unit

