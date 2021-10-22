Reviewing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sterling Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 33.30% 8.56% 1.29% Westamerica Bancorporation 39.99% 9.94% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sterling Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Sterling Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 4.41 $225.77 million $1.20 21.93 Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.08 $80.41 million $2.83 19.69

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Sterling Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

