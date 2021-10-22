Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $34.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

