Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 27133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,234,000 after purchasing an additional 63,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,645,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.