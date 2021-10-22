Richard A. Pohle Sells 4,837 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HBAN stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

