Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,293.85 ($69.16).

RIO opened at GBX 4,649 ($60.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £75.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,740.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

