Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Position Increased by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $108,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,030 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after purchasing an additional 579,320 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $28,377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 168.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 377,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 67.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 674,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 272,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,598. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

