Ritocoin Price Tops $0.0002 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Ritocoin has a market cap of $392,160.91 and $105.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00108129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.95 or 1.00043108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.10 or 0.06507167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022376 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,647,300,158 coins and its circulating supply is 1,635,109,291 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

