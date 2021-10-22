Robert A. Niblock Purchases 2,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $57.24 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.