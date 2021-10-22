Robert A. Niblock Purchases 2,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $57.24 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
