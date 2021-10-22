Robert Disbrow Buys 27,500 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,171,500 shares in the company, valued at C$15,128,625.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

TSE PNE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.78. 41,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,991. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.94 million and a P/E ratio of -14.62. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.90.

PNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

