Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Robert Half International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of RHI traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,423. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.