Robert W. Baird Raises MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $101.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSM. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

MSM opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after buying an additional 280,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after buying an additional 237,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

