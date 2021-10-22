Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $83.19 on Friday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,385,151 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $5,502,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

