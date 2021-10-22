Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

ROK traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $316.30. 288,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.69. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.