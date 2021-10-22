Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 13,910 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 402,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,805,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $384,250,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,905,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $534,966,000 after buying an additional 96,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $170,538,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.83. The stock had a trading volume of 762,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,792,523. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.