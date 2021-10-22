Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 19,150 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 197.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,849. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

