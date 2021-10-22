Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $132.61. 6,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,578. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

