Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 97.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Hubbell by 125.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 44,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.00. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,326. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

