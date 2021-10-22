Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,936,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,134,377,000 after purchasing an additional 362,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

