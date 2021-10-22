Rodgers Brothers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of United-Guardian worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 25.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 28.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.10. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

