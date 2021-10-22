Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Badger Meter accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Badger Meter worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Badger Meter by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.53. 97,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,179. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

