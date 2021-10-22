Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. 7,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,503. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

