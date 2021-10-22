Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.
Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,785 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,981 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
