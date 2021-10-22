Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,785 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,981 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

