Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCI.B. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.23.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 781,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,103. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.36. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$53.63 and a twelve month high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.