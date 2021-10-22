Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 350 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

