Royal Bank of Canada Increases Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$3.00

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEF. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$794.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$94,732.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,244,750. Insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473 over the last three months.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

